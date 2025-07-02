DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Drive against encroachments

Drive against encroachments

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:33 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation today carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the outer mobile market, Shastri Market and the area near Kiran Cinema in Sector 22.

Following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, the enforcement team carried out the drive and issued 52 challans to violators. Illegal vendors occupying public corridors were removed to ensure free and safe pedestrian movement. The drive aimed to reclaim public spaces and maintain order in the market areas.

