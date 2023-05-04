Drive against illegal bike taxis in city, 30 challaned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

A special drive was today launched by a joint team of the State Transport Authority (STA) and the traffic police in Sector 34 against the illegal plying of bike taxis here. More than 30 challans were issue against illegal plying of bike taxis.

The Tricity Cab Association (TCA) had warned that it would go on fast-unto-death on May 8 if no action was taken against illegal bikes and white plate taxi service. After a protest by the association on September 26 last year, the STA office had issued a notice to OLA/Uber. The STA Secretary said some private bike owners were using their bikes on a hire-and-reward basis for carrying passengers or goods illegally.