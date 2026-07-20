Drive against illegal ice cream vendors in Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Sunday conducted an early morning enforcement drive against illegal ice cream vendors operating in Sector 20.

Advertisement

During the operation, the Enforcement Branch impounded 53 rehris found violating prescribed norms and occupying public spaces without authorisation. The action was carried out to ensure the smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles, maintain public order and curb unauthorised vending activities.

Advertisement

To ensure transparency and accountability during the enforcement drive, the entire operation was recorded using body cameras by the staff.

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation reiterated its commitment to keeping public spaces free from unauthorised encroachments and appealed to vendors to operate only from designated sites while adhering to applicable rules and regulations.