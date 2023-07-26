Drive against plastic in August

Panchkula, July 25
A meeting was called by MC Joint Commissioner Richa Rathee with NGOs with an agenda to make Panchkula beautiful, clean and plastic-free.
Rathee sought support of all NGOs in sensitising public to ill-effects of using plastic. She said the MC would launch a campaign next month to make Panchkula plastic-free. She urged people to use cloth or jute bags especially to carry vegetables and other groceries.
