Drive against plastic in August

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 25

A meeting was called by MC Joint Commissioner Richa Rathee with NGOs with an agenda to make Panchkula beautiful, clean and plastic-free.

Rathee sought support of all NGOs in sensitising public to ill-effects of using plastic. She said the MC would launch a campaign next month to make Panchkula plastic-free. She urged people to use cloth or jute bags especially to carry vegetables and other groceries.

#Panchkula