Drive carefully! It’s IISER turn ahead

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 28

Airport Road, the main artery that keeps Mohali moving all the time, is in tatters.

At the IISER turn from the Chandigarh side, it becomes narrow, with a huge crater and a pitiable slip road. A little ahead towards the airport side, the road is badly damaged at the light points with gravel strewn around loosely. Speeding vehicle drivers often lose control while braking on the gravel. Occasionally, vehicles hit each other.

Snarl-ups and long queues of vehicles struggling to get out of the trap are often witnessed during the rush hours.

GMADA or the MC are least interested in getting the road cleaned, let alone repairing it or doing a patchwork.

Towards the airport, there is a stretch which has been scraped for recarpeting but left midway, making it risky for motorists.

“It is a mystery that a cash-rich government body like GMADA, which has a budget of hundred of crores, does not have money or interest in the upkeep of the road,” said Baljit Singh, an entrepreneur who uses this road daily to commute from Zirakpur to Kharar.

Sector 78 resident Harjit Singh said, “Look at the road outside the AAP office. It is in pitiable conditions. It’s unreasonable to expect anything from them. They cannot give you smooth roads and talk about giving city bus service.”

The main airport roundabout too is not unblemished. A huge crater has been covered up with earth and a barricade has been installed there for months now.