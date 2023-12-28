Drive launched to make women self-reliant: DC

Panchkula, December 27
Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said the government had launched the Namo Drone Didi campaign. Through this, 15,000 drones would be provided to self-help groups across the country so that women could be financially empowered.
The DC was addressing a gathering during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Thapli village. He said the scheme would empower women adding that the government aims to strengthen the self-help groups.
