Driver nabbed with 178 liquor cartons

Panchkula, April 5
The police today claimed to have arrested a person for carrying 178 cartons of Indian made foreign liquor in a vehicle. The police impounded the vehicle.
The suspect has been identified as Nishan, a resident of Dum Sedi village, Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar district.
The police said Ramgarh police post in-charge Mandeep Singh Dhanda was patrolling an area when he received information that a vehicle carrying a large amount of illicit liquor was coming towards Panchkula from Barwala. A barricade was set up near Mankya village and the Excise Department was also informed.
The team signalled the vehicle to stop and recovered 178 cartons of liquor of various brands from it. The brands of English liquor included Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, Black Label, Black Dog, Antiquity, McDowell and Imperial Blue. were seized by the Excise Office.
A case has been registered under the Haryana Excise Act, 2020, at the Chandimandir police station.
