Ambala: Drivers try to run over policemen, booked

Ambala, March 8
The police have registered an attempt to murder case against unidentified persons after two dumpers carrying illegally mined material allegedly tried to run over police personnel in the wee hours of Thursday. Assistant Sub Inspector Sita Ram said that on Wednesday night, he, along with Head Constable Maan Singh and driver Dharmbir, were on duty, adding that during the check they found that the four dumpers were loaded with illegally mined material. He said Mining Department officials were informed, and while they waited for them to arrive, the drivers tried to run over the policemen at 1.15 a.m. A case under Sections 34, 186, 307, and 353 of the IPC has been registered.
