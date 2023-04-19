Drizzle brings little relief from heat in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

The city witnessed early morning drizzle today but it was not enough to bring much relief to residents. The maximum temperature dropped marginally to 39.4 °C from 40 °C yesterday. This is still five degrees above normal.

Also, the minimum temperature rose to 25.1 °C from 21.5 °C yesterday. It is six notches above normal. However, there is some respite in store for the next five days.

There is a forecast of light rain till Friday. It is likely to bring down the day temperature gradually to 33 °C. Also, the minimum temperature is expected to fall below 20 °C in the next few days. “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till April 21. From April 23 to 25, dry weather is likely to prevail,” says the weather forecast.