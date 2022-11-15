Drizzle brings nip in the air

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The city witnessed drizzle today, bringing down the day’s temperature by over three degrees.

The maximum temperature fell to 23.9°C, four degrees below normal. Yesterday, it was recorded at 27.1°C, 0.6 degree below normal.

On the contrary, the minimum temperature rose to 15.1°C, which is four degrees above normal. It stood at 9.7°C, 1.6°C below normal, yesterday. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be clear for the next three days. Thereafter, there is a forecast of partly cloudy sky.