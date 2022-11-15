Drizzle brings nip in the air

Chandigarh, November 14
The city witnessed drizzle today, bringing down the day’s temperature by over three degrees.
The maximum temperature fell to 23.9°C, four degrees below normal. Yesterday, it was recorded at 27.1°C, 0.6 degree below normal.
On the contrary, the minimum temperature rose to 15.1°C, which is four degrees above normal. It stood at 9.7°C, 1.6°C below normal, yesterday. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be clear for the next three days. Thereafter, there is a forecast of partly cloudy sky.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...