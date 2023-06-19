Drizzle brings relief, day’s temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 18

The maximum temperature fell by five degrees in a day, giving some relief from hot conditions in the city today.

The maximum temperature dropped from 39.2 °C yesterday to 34 °C, which is three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature, however, rose from 25.8 °C to 29.4 °C, which is three degrees above normal. The temperatures are expected to rise gradually in the coming days.

The city meteorological department has issued a rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Though there was a rain forecast for Monday, only drizzle was witnessed in some parts of the city.

Unlike in past two months, deficit rainfall has been witnessed so far in June. Only 27 mm of rainfall has been recorded, which is 60% below normal for the month. The weather department said there had been some Western Disturbance, but it was not strong enough to cause rain in the city.