Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 14
Strong winds accompanied by a drizzle were witnessed in some parts of the city this evening, but these failed to make much impact on the prevailing hot weather conditions. The city meteorological department has issued rain forecast for the next two days.
The maximum temperature today stood at 37.9 °C, which is a degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 °C, three notches below normal.
The day’s temperatures are not expected to rise for the next five days, while night temperatures are may go up, as per the forecast.
The rainfall witnessed so far in the city has been lower than normal for the month.
