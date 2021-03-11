Drones spotted near Air Force Station in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 16

The Ambala police have registered a case against an unidentified person after the Air Force Station authorities in Ambala spotted drones hovering near the Air Force Station in Ambala Cantonment on August 13 and 15.

Flying of drones is prohibited around the Air Force Station in Ambala.

On a complaint of Wing Commander Station Security Officer PP Srivastava, a case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station under Section 188 of the IPC.

In the complaint, the Wing Commander stated that aerial activities by drones and quadcopters are prohibited/restricted in an area of 3 km around the boundary wall of the Air Force Station, Ambala Cantonment. Yesterday around 7:45 am, an unidentified drone/quadcopter was noticed flying over the Vampire Enclave (domestic area), object followed along with a boundary wall adjacent to the Jagadhri road, crossed the main guard room, abandoned the military dairy farm and exited towards the Dhulkot area. It was reddish brown in colour.

The officer further stated in the FIR that an unidentified drone of red colour was noticed flying over approximately 500 meters away from the boundary wall of the Air Force Station near the Air Force Gurdwara around 6 am on August 13 also. On both occasions, the drone was of red or reddish brown colour, seen moving from east to west and kept on gaining height.

In view of the Independence Day, security of vital installations has become a necessary aspect. Moreover, the Air Force Station, Ambala, being a premier base, has been placed in a highly sensitive category in terms of risk factor, as the base can be a lucrative target.

In a complaint to the Ambala SP, the Wing Commander requested for intensive patrolling in the surrounding villages/area of the Air Force Station to keep a watch over all flying objects.

Additional SP Ambala Pooja Dabla said: “On the basis of a complaint received from the Air Force authorities regarding flying of drone, a case has been registered against an unidentified person and investigations have been initiated.”

