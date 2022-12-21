Drop-off System: Youth Congress plans 'rail roko' on December 25 at Chandigarh Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Irate over no response from the government despite their agitation against the pick-up and drop-off system at the Chandigarh Railway Station, Youth Congress workers are preparing a ‘rail roko’ on Sunday.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike near the station for the past four days, said, “We have been on an agitation for the past 24 days against the ‘toll barrier’, but the administration is ignoring the problems being faced by people.”

“The aim of the movement is not to harm people. We just want the demand of the city residents to reach the Modi government,” he added.

