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Home / Chandigarh / Drug abuse eradicated in 15 Fatehgarh Sahib villages, says Sond

Drug abuse eradicated in 15 Fatehgarh Sahib villages, says Sond

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Tarunpreet Singh Sond
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday claimed that drug abuse had been completely eliminated from 15 villages in Fatehgarh Sahib district, as the state government intensified its anti-drug campaign.

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Reviewing activities under the “War Against Drugs” campaign at a meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sond said the Bhagwant Mann-led government was committed to making

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Punjab a drug-free state. He stressed the police, elected representatives, anti-drug coordinators and the public must work together to eradicate the menace. He said between March 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, Fatehgarh Sahib police registered 2,136 cases related to non-commercial drug trafficking and arrested 4,432 alleged drug traffickers. Twelve illegal structures belonging to accused persons involved in drug trafficking were demolished, while 3,290 alleged drug sellers were arrested, he claimed.

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He said 1,587 persons were provided treatment at de-addiction centres, while 7,580 people were registered for OPD services at Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres. He said rural and mohalla defence committees had been constituted in 434 villages and 90 localities respectively. CCTV cameras had also been installed at vulnerable locations in 1,914 villages and 956 wards.

Sond said 20 sports tournaments had been organised to engage youngsters in healthy activities, while 59 youths undergoing treatment were given training in plumbing, electrical work and skill development courses. He said the government was simultaneously focusing on sports, skill development and employment opportunities to keep younger generation away from drugs.

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