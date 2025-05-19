Drug awareness marathon draws enthusiastic response in Fatehgarh Sahib

Thousands joined the awareness campaign against drug abuse by participating in the marathon organised by the district administration in collaboration with Rotary Club, Sirhind, today. The event with the theme “Run for life” as part of the war against drugs campaign of the State Government to raise awareness on the menace of drug abuse.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind along with Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai flagged off the Marathon from Rotary Bhawan Sirhind and the participants ran across three categories for 5 km. Large numbers of officers, employees, students of schools, colleges and universities, sportsmen and representatives of various NGOs participated in the Marathon. In the 5-km timed run, top three each in the male and female category were awarded.

Addressing the gathering, the DC appreciated the enthusiasm among the masses, adding that it is evident from the response that the district will soon become drug free. —OC