DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Drug awareness marathon draws enthusiastic response in Fatehgarh Sahib

Drug awareness marathon draws enthusiastic response in Fatehgarh Sahib

Large numbers of officers, employees, students of schools, colleges and universities, sportsmen took part
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:16 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants at the “Run for life” marathon starting line.
Advertisement

Thousands joined the awareness campaign against drug abuse by participating in the marathon organised by the district administration in collaboration with Rotary Club, Sirhind, today. The event with the theme “Run for life” as part of the war against drugs campaign of the State Government to raise awareness on the menace of drug abuse.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind along with Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai flagged off the Marathon from Rotary Bhawan Sirhind and the participants ran across three categories for 5 km. Large numbers of officers, employees, students of schools, colleges and universities, sportsmen and representatives of various NGOs participated in the Marathon. In the 5-km timed run, top three each in the male and female category were awarded.

Addressing the gathering, the DC appreciated the enthusiasm among the masses, adding that it is evident from the response that the district will soon become drug free. —OC

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper