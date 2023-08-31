Drug awareness meet organised

Mohali, August 30
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal held an anti-drug awareness meeting at the Rattan College in Sohana.
Retired officers, social workers and youth club members were among those who attended the meeting. On the occasion, the police shared their agenda pertaining to the eradication of drugs in society.
More such meetings will be held in future to improve the liaison between the public and the police, Bal said. Meanwhile, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar held a meet with social workers and youth club members in Zirakpur.
