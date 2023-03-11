Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Eradicating drugs from society is among the priorities of new SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who claims a dedicated WhatsApp number will be launched for citizens to share information on drug trafficking or traffickers and she will herself monitor it to conceal the identity of the informers.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur addresses mediapersons after assuming charge at the Police Headquarters on Friday. RAVI KUMAR

Interacting with the media, the SSP said people usually feared coming forward to share information about drug peddlers since they were somehow known to them. But when we ensure anonymity of the informers, they would come forward to provide information about peddlers.

The UT police had in 2015 launched a WhatsApp number to share information about the sale of drugs in the city. However, the department had failed to get a desired response.

“We will also focus on drug hotspots to crack down on suppliers,” she said.

Kanwardeep said the Police Department would ensure conviction in NDPS cases through a proper investigation.

Speaking about the default bail, she said if any accused was released on default bail, then the investigating officer (IO) would be held responsible, as default bail was not possible without the connivance of an IO.

The SSP, a 2013-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, also spoke about reviving the police beat system. “I am being told that the system is not effective like it was earlier. I will review the system and ensure that the beat officers are responsible for maintaining law and order in their respective areas,” she added.

The manpower at the police stations will be reviewed and if required, these will be provided with more staff.

Kanwardeep also talked about curbing the incidents of snatching in the city. “I am being told that mostly mobile phones are snatched in the city. Efforts will be made to deter miscreants from committing such crimes,” she added.