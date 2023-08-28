Drug overdose death: One held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 27

The police have arrested a man in connection with death of Sandeep Singh, who died due to drug overdose.

The accused has been identified as Govinda.

Sunita Dhaka, SHO, Naggal police station, said “Due to drug overdose, Sandeep’s health deteriorated. He suffered injuries while making attempts of coming out of the culvert."

