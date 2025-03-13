Drug peddler escapes Kharar police custody, apprehended after overnight search

A drug peddler escaped from police custody at the Kharar City police station on Tuesday night, leaving the officers searching for him until he was apprehended late Wednesday morning.

The accused, Tejveer, had been booked under the NDPS Act about three days earlier.

He managed to slip away from police custody around 11 pm.

The Kharar City SHO formed teams and launched a massive search operation that culminated in his recapture early Wednesday morning.

Two senior police officials initially denied that the incident had occurred but later confirmed the peddler's arrest, still not revealing the accused's identity. However, one positive outcome of this incident is that the vacant sentry post at the main gate of the police station has been filled by an armed officer.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police claimed that in its war against drugs (Yudh Nashian Virudh) campaign, it has registered 988 FIRs under the NDPS and arrested 1,360 drug traffickers. More than 1,035 kg of heroin, opium and other synthetic drugs and Rs 36 lakhs have been seized.