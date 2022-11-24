Drug peddler held with 14-gm heroin in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 23

The Sector 19 Crime Branch of the Panchkula police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered 14 grams of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Kangra, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

The police said a team of the Sector 19 Crime Branch was present near the Industrial Area, Phase 1, here, on Tuesday night.

A man started running after seeing the police vehicle. The police team got suspicious and arrested the suspect after a brief chase. The suspect identified himself as Kuldeep Kangra. During checking, the police recovered 14 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.