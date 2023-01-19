Drug peddler held with 2.4-kg charas

Chandigarh, January 17

Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a drug peddler with 2.4 kg of charas.

The police claimed 26-year-old Parvesh, a resident of Sector 39, was supplying drugs to students of Panjab University (PU) and city colleges. A police official said the suspect used to smuggle drugs from Manali. “He used to purchase 10 grams of charas for Rs 800 and sell the same in the city for Rs 3,000,” the official added.

The police said Parvesh was an active member of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), the student party with which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was associated. He had also participated in the student elections once.

The police have registered a case of the NDPS Act at the Sector 39 police station.