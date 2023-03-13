Drug peddler in P'kula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 12

The Sector 26 Crime Branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a drug peddler while possessing 900 grams of opium.

The suspect has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shyamtu village in Panchkula district.

A police spokesperson said a team of the Crime Branch was present at Kanoli village in Chandimandir on Saturday. The team got a tip-off that Ravi was indulged in drug trafficking. During checking, the team arrested the suspect from the bus stop in Shyamtu village and recovered 900 grams of opium from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Chandimadir police station. He was today produced before a court, which sent him to four-day police custody.