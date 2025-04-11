Drug peddler lands in police net

The police arrested an alleged opium smuggler after recovering 424 gm of opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Anil, 22, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in a rented accommodation in Kathgarh, Dhakoli, Punjab.

The police had received a tip-off that a youth would arrive near Shiv Mandir, Rambagh Road, Kalka, to sell opium to a customer.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Detective Staff Investigation Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep reached the location, laid a trap, and apprehended the 22-year-old suspect.

A search later led to the recovery of 424 gm opium from his possession.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Kalka Police Station.

The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation.