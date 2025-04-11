DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Drug peddler lands in police net

Drug peddler lands in police net

The police arrested an alleged opium smuggler after recovering 424 gm of opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as Anil, 22, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in a rented accommodation in Kathgarh, Dhakoli, Punjab....
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:04 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The police arrested an alleged opium smuggler after recovering 424 gm of opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Anil, 22, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in a rented accommodation in Kathgarh, Dhakoli, Punjab.

The police had received a tip-off that a youth would arrive near Shiv Mandir, Rambagh Road, Kalka, to sell opium to a customer.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, a team led by Detective Staff Investigation Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep reached the location, laid a trap, and apprehended the 22-year-old suspect.

A search later led to the recovery of 424 gm opium from his possession.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a case under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Kalka Police Station.

The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper