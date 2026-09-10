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Home / Chandigarh / Drug peddlers in Chandigarh won't be spared, warns Governor Kataria

Drug peddlers in Chandigarh won't be spared, warns Governor Kataria

Urges residents to extend their support to the administration and police in curbing the drug menace

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Mayor Saurabh Joshi and others inaugurate the 9th Poshan Maah 2026 and a community-driven awareness programme at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday warned drug peddlers in the city, saying those involved in the illegal trade would not be spared.

Kataria said the police would search every place and house where such illegal activities were being carried out and take action against those involved. He urged residents to extend their support to the administration and police in curbing the drug menace.

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Kataria was speaking at a function in Sector 17, Chandigarh, after launching a community-driven awareness programme for a healthy, safe and drug-free Chandigarh by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

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He also urged the youth to identify friends who had become addicted to drugs and help them recover from addiction. Kataria said malnutrition among children was also a major challenge that needed collective attention.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among residents, particularly the younger generation, about the harmful effects of substance abuse and the importance of collective action in making Chandigarh a drug-free city. The campaign carries the message: “Say no to drugs and choose a bright and healthy future.”

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Alongside the drug-free Chandigarh awareness programme, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh also launched ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’, highlighting the importance of nutrition, health, child development and community responsibility. The initiative also seeks to strengthen awareness about the crucial role played by anganwadi centres in supporting children, mothers and families.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Sanjiv Chadha, traders, and senior officers of the Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration were also present on the occasion.

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