Drug racket busted, Rs 6-crore heroin, Rs 15 lakh seized in Panchkula

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The accused, Lovejot Singh, a resident of Jalalabad, Punjab, was arrested near Kundi village in Sector 20. He was living in a rented house in Chandigarh.

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The police said Lovejot had brought the consignment from Pakistan border and intended to sell it in the Tricity within a week. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sector 20 police station. He was produced in the court on Monday and the Judge sent him to four-day police remand.

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The DCP (Crime and Traffic), Amarinder Singh, said this entire network was linked to another arrest made on April 3. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch, Sector 26, had earlier arrested Sahil of Dera Bassi from Tabar village in Raipur Rani with 310 gram of heroin.

Sahil’s interrogation revealed that he procured the contraband from his cousin, Satnam Singh. The police laid a trap and arrested Satnam on April 5. During questioning, he revealed that his main supplier was Lovejot.

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The DCP said, “We will go to the root of this network and put every small and big smuggler involved behind bars.”