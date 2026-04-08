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Home / Chandigarh / Drug racket busted, Rs 6-crore heroin, Rs 15 lakh seized in Panchkula

Drug racket busted, Rs 6-crore heroin, Rs 15 lakh seized in Panchkula

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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A drug peddler in custody of the police at the crime branch, Sector 26, Panchkula, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The police claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking network with the arrest of a BCA graduate, barely 23 years of age. The police recovered 3.89-kg heroin and Rs 15 lakh drug money from him on April 5. The heroin is estimated to be worth over Rs 6 crore in the international market, making it the largest recovery in Panchkula district so far.
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The accused, Lovejot Singh, a resident of Jalalabad, Punjab, was arrested near Kundi village in Sector 20. He was living in a rented house in Chandigarh.

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The police said Lovejot had brought the consignment from Pakistan border and intended to sell it in the Tricity within a week. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Sector 20 police station. He was produced in the court on Monday and the Judge sent him to four-day police remand.

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The DCP (Crime and Traffic), Amarinder Singh, said this entire network was linked to another arrest made on April 3. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch, Sector 26, had earlier arrested Sahil of Dera Bassi from Tabar village in Raipur Rani with 310 gram of heroin.

Sahil’s interrogation revealed that he procured the contraband from his cousin, Satnam Singh. The police laid a trap and arrested Satnam on April 5. During questioning, he revealed that his main supplier was Lovejot.

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The DCP said, “We will go to the root of this network and put every small and big smuggler involved behind bars.”

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