Drug smuggler arrested with 43-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 5

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 43 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Devindra, alias Chhinda Anand, a resident of Kheda Sita Ram, Kalka.

A police spokesperson said the anti-narcotics team received information that Devindra, alias Chhinda, was carrying heroin, following which it laid a naka near a toll plaza last night. When he reached near the barricade, the team signalled him to stop for checking. During search, 43.18 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.