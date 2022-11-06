Drug smuggler arrested with 43-gm heroin

Panchkula, November 5
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 43 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Devindra, alias Chhinda Anand, a resident of Kheda Sita Ram, Kalka.
A police spokesperson said the anti-narcotics team received information that Devindra, alias Chhinda, was carrying heroin, following which it laid a naka near a toll plaza last night. When he reached near the barricade, the team signalled him to stop for checking. During search, 43.18 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...