Drug smuggler in police net

Panchkula, January 19
The detective staff of the Panchkula police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 25.38 gram of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Ashish Anish Sonkar, alias Teddi, a resident of Khatik Mohalla, Kalka.
The police spokesman said a team of the detective staff at the Tipra bypass in Kalka saw a person approaching it and suddenly trying to run away. However, the police, after a brief chase, managed to arrest him. On his checking, 23.38 gm of heroin was recovered from him.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Kalka police station.
The police said Sonkar was arrested on Wednesday and produced in a court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
