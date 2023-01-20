Drug smuggler in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 19

The detective staff of the Panchkula police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 25.38 gram of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Ashish Anish Sonkar, alias Teddi, a resident of Khatik Mohalla, Kalka.

The police spokesman said a team of the detective staff at the Tipra bypass in Kalka saw a person approaching it and suddenly trying to run away. However, the police, after a brief chase, managed to arrest him. On his checking, 23.38 gm of heroin was recovered from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Kalka police station.

The police said Sonkar was arrested on Wednesday and produced in a court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.