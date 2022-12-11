Drug smuggler nailed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The police arrested a drug smuggler, Ajay Kumar (24), a resident of Gonda, UP, and recovered 255 grams of heroin (commercial quantity) from his possession.

On the disclosure of main accused Amit Sharma, who was arrested earlier, the police apprehended Ajay at Raipur Khurd here yesterday. During his interrogation, Ajay disclosed that he used to sell heroin in Zirakpur and other adjoining areas.

The drug was hidden in a steel container (milk can), which was divided into two parts. The suspect kept ghee on the top of the container and drug at the bottom. Main supplier Amit Sharma used to provide heroin to Ajay. In lieu of it, he used to get Rs 5,000 per day. As many as 15 criminal cases are registered against Amit.

Earlier, he did not disclose about the room taken on rent at Raipur Khurd village where Ajay used to stay. Ajay came into the contact of Amit Sharma around nine months ago. Amit’s police custody ended on December 9. He was further sent to 3-day police custody.

Ajay told the police that they were known to each other. The accused disclosed that he kept another consignment of heroin in a room taken on rent at Raipur Khurd village. On the basis of disclosure statement of Amit, 1-kg heroin was also recovered. Besides, six mobile phones have also been recovered. Amit had been selling heroin for the past three years. He cleared his loan amounting to Rs 70 lakh and purchased a flat and two shops in Zirakpur from the drug money.