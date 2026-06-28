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Home / Chandigarh / Drug trade cannot survive for 10 days without official support, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Drug trade cannot survive for 10 days without official support, says Gulab Chand Kataria

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during a special address to the General House to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Calling for collective action against drug abuse, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today urged councillors to take responsibility for making their wards drug-free, while asserting that the illegal drug trade “cannot continue for even 10 days without the support of the police and the administration”.

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Addressing a special meeting of the municipal corporation on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2026, Kataria’s address focussed entirely on combating drug addiction and mobilising society against the menace.

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The Governor described drug abuse as a global menace affecting society, public health, security and the future of youth. Kataria emphasised that the most effective battle against drugs must begin in schools and colleges. He said that children should be given the right values, awareness and guidance from an early age to prevent them from falling prey to substance abuse.

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He urged the MC to launch awareness programmes in every ward, organise counselling sessions at community centres and actively involve schools, colleges, resident welfare associations, women’s groups, youth clubs and voluntary organisations.

Rejecting attempts to associate Punjab with drug abuse, Kataria said the state’s true identity lies in its legacy of saints, Gurus, martyrs and soldiers. He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai and Madan Lal Dhingra, and highlighted Punjab’s contribution to the armed forces, sports and national security.

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi assured the Governor that the municipal corporation would spearhead ward-level anti-drug campaigns across the city with active participation of councillors, residents and society.

On the occasion, the Governor administered the anti-drug pledge to all councillors, officers and employees of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

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