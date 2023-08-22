Drug trafficker taken into custody

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

The Panchkula Police Department has reportedly got the green-light from the Home Department to take Nirmal Singh, a notorious drug trafficker, into custody under the NDPS Act, 1988.

Nirmal has allegedly been involved in the procurement, storage and distribution of illicit narcotics for a long time. Currently, three cases against him are under consideration in court, while the verdict has already been delivered in eight other cases involving him.

The police are currently looking to identify the drug trafficker’s assets so that those can be seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

