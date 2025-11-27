Drug trafficking module busted in Mohali, 5 kg heroin seized

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a smuggler and recovered 5.084 kg of heroin, 1.681 kg ICE (methamphetamine) and ?6,50,000 drug money from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering the contraband and drug money, the police have seized one leather bag and two electronic weighing machines and a car, which the accused was using to deliver the drug consignments.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed links of the accused with a key handler, who coordinated the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the Tricity.

The AIG, Rupnagar Range ANTF, AS Aulakh, said the police got intelligence inputs about the accused and his associates having received a large consignment of contraband and hiding in a flat at Nature Hut 3 in Kharar.

“During the raid, the police teams arrested suspect Akashdeep, while two of his associates managed to escape by jumping from the balcony of the flat into an adjacent vacant plot,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said one more suspect, Harwinder Singh, was nabbed after he injured his backbone while fleeing. He was taken to the Kharar subdivisional hospital from where he was referred to the Phas-6 Civil Hospital.