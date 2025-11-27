DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Drug trafficking module busted in Mohali, 5 kg heroin seized

Drug trafficking module busted in Mohali, 5 kg heroin seized

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:32 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a smuggler and recovered 5.084 kg of heroin, 1.681 kg ICE (methamphetamine) and ?6,50,000 drug money from his possession.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering the contraband and drug money, the police have seized one leather bag and two electronic weighing machines and a car, which the accused was using to deliver the drug consignments.

Advertisement

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed links of the accused with a key handler, who coordinated the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the Tricity.

Advertisement

The AIG, Rupnagar Range ANTF, AS Aulakh, said the police got intelligence inputs about the accused and his associates having received a large consignment of contraband and hiding in a flat at Nature Hut 3 in Kharar.

“During the raid, the police teams arrested suspect Akashdeep, while two of his associates managed to escape by jumping from the balcony of the flat into an adjacent vacant plot,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources said one more suspect, Harwinder Singh, was nabbed after he injured his backbone while fleeing. He was taken to the Kharar subdivisional hospital from where he was referred to the Phas-6 Civil Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts