Drugs Ravana of modern society, kill the evil: Kataria

Drawing a parallel between Ravana and the evil of drugs in modern society, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday called upon residents to actively contribute to building a drug-free Chandigarh.

He emphasised that collective efforts by families, teachers, youth and social and religious organisations were essential to combat drug abuse. He also stressed that people struggling with addiction should be supported through treatment, counselling and rehabilitation rather than being subjected to hatred.

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Kataria was addressing a gathering during the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 48. He also participated in similar events at Sectors 17 and 46.

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The festival of Dasehra was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across the city. Thousands of residents gathered at various venues to witness the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, marking the symbolic victory of good over evil.

The Administrator said the festival reminded people to overcome inner evils such as anger, greed, hatred, corruption and ego, and to follow the ideals of Lord Rama, including truth, duty, compassion and justice.

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Kataria further highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and social harmony. He urged citizens to respect women, oppose injustice, protect nature and strengthen brotherhood in society.

Former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, former Mayor Davesh Moudgil and New Tirupati Balaji Sansthan chairman Haneet Singh ceremonially set the effigies afire.

Meanwhile, the Vijayadashami celebrations organised by Shri Sanatan Dharma Dasehra Committee at Sabzi Mandi Ground in Sector 46 drew a massive crowd. The burning of the ‘Sone ki Lanka’ and the 106-ft effigy of Ravana were the major attractions at the event. People admired the revolving neck and face of Ravana riding a chariot, a stream of ‘Amrit Kund’ emanating from the navel and the embers of fire emanating from the eyes.

During the celebrations, an effigy symbolising drug abuse was also burnt to give the message of a drug-free Chandigarh.

Jatinder Bhatia, chief patron and chairman of the committee, said drug addiction was a huge challenge for the society. “It is the need of the hour to make the younger generation aware of its ill effects. Through this initiative, a message was given to the people to stay away from social evils like drugs,” he said.

Residents witnessed the fiery spectacle of effigy burning at other places, including Sectors 43, 41, 42, 37, 30, 7, 22, 20, 29 and 34, as well as Ram Darbar, Dadu Majra, Dhanas and Bapu Dham and Manimajra.