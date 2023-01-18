‘Drunk’ driver held for hitting car

Panchkula, January 17
The police have arrested a pickup driver who had hit a car in an inebriated condition on January 9. He has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Indira Colony, Sector 17.
Nitin Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Mahadev Colony, Surajpur, reported that on January 9, a rashly driven pickup hit his car from behind. He lost control over the car and rammed into an electricity pole. He alleged that the pickup driver was drunk.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mamta Sauda said Ravi was arrested on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...