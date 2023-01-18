‘Drunk’ driver held for hitting car

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 17

The police have arrested a pickup driver who had hit a car in an inebriated condition on January 9. He has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Indira Colony, Sector 17.

Nitin Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Mahadev Colony, Surajpur, reported that on January 9, a rashly driven pickup hit his car from behind. He lost control over the car and rammed into an electricity pole. He alleged that the pickup driver was drunk.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mamta Sauda said Ravi was arrested on Monday.