‘Drunk’ woman in Thar hits 2 on bike in Chandigarh’s Dhanas, crashes into pole while trying to flee

Two men riding a motorcycle were seriously injured after a woman driving a Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into their bike in Dhanas on Monday night.

In a video, which has gone viral, the woman was driving a red Thar when she hit the motorcycle carrying the two men. Both riders suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Reports from the spot said they sustained injuries to their legs.

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After the collision, the Thar allegedly went out of control. The woman reportedly tried to leave the spot, but people present there followed the vehicle. During the chase, the Thar climbed onto a divider before crashing into an electricity pole.

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The woman remained seated inside the vehicle after the crash. Local residents then called the police, following which a police team reached the spot and took the Thar into custody.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

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Police have started an investigation into the accident. Officials said further action would be taken after recording the statements of the injured men and completing the investigation.