Dry spell in Chandigarh for next two days, heavy rain likely on Sunday

A day after the southwest monsoon reached Chandigarh with the season’s heaviest rainfall, weather activity remained subdued on Thursday despite a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

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Till the filing of this report, the city remained largely dry. Overcast skies, a cool breeze and traces of drizzle at isolated places were the only weather activity witnessed during the day, while the forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms did not materialise.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh recorded 10.7 mm rainfall between 5.30 pm on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday.

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No rainfall was recorded thereafter till going to the press. This followed 22 mm rainfall recorded at the Chandigarh airport observatory and 10.2 mm at the city observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, when the southwest monsoon reached the city.

With a total of over 32 mm rainfall within 24 hours, the first spell of July’s first day nearly matched Chandigarh’s entire June rainfall of 39.3 mm.

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June had ended with a 75 per cent rainfall deficit, making it the third driest June in the past 14 years. The city witnessed a marginal rise in the maximum temperature after Wednesday’s sharp fall.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 33.6°C, up 3.9 degrees Celsius from the previous day but still 1.9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dipped further to 24.5°C, down 2.9 degrees and 2.6 degrees below normal, indicating relatively cooler nights following the monsoon onset.

The IMD has retained the yellow alert for Friday and Saturday for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

However, the forecast indicates only partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain, suggesting no widespread rainfall over the next two days.

A more active spell is expected from Sunday through Wednesday, when the weather office has again issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Chandigarh.

The five-day forecast indicates maximum temperatures between 33°C and 36°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the 24-25°C range.

A meteorologist said the city had entered the monsoon phase, but rainfall would occur in spells rather than continuously.

“The southwest monsoon has reached Chandigarh and rainfall activity will now be intermittent. Isolated showers are likely over the next two days, while another active phase with widespread rain is expected from Sunday onwards. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal because of persistent cloud cover and periodic rainfall,” he said.