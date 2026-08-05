Dry spell prevails despite yellow alert in Chandigarh

Following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Chandigarh remained by and large dry on Wednesday, barring light drizzling at scattered locations. The dry patch persisted through the daytime despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing the region under a yellow alert for fairly widespread heavy rainfall.

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After a sharp drop in temperatures on Tuesday, both day and night temperatures registered an upward trend. Day temperatures rose above the normal mark, while night temperatures continued to sit slightly below normal.

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Chandigarh city observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C, registering a 24-hour surge of 3.9°C and standing 1.8°C above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5°C, which was 1.8°C rise from previous night and was 1.2°C below normal. Maximum relative humidity reached 87 per cent, while minimum humidity dropped to 60 per cent.

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Curing past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday, Chandigarh city recorded 16.5 mm of rainfall, while the IAF airport station recorded 13.2 mm rainfall.

Neither of the two weather observatories in the city recorded any rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

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A yellow weather warning alert remains active with a forecast for fairly widespread (FWS) heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. Maximum temperature expected at 33°C, and minimum at 26°C.

No weather warning alerts in place from Friday onwards with forecast of scattered rainfall at isolated places. Temperatures expected to reach 35°C-36°C (maximum) and 26°C (minimum).

Despite periodic rain spells, the overall seasonal rainfall for the city remains in the negative zone. Cumulative seasonal rain (June 1 to August 5, 5.30 PM) was recorded at 399.7 mm, which was 16.8 per cent below normal levels.