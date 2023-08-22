DSLA celebrates Senior Citizens' Day

Our Correspondent

Mohali, August, 21

The District Legal Services Authority (DSLA), Mohali, today organised an awareness programme at an old-age home in Ratwara Sahib to mark World Senior Citizens’ Day.

DSLA secretary Baljinder Singh Maan sensitised the senior citizens staying at the old-age home about various welfare schemes introduced by the Centre and the state government. He noted that Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees the right to life to every citizen, and Article 41 casts the duty upon the state to make effective provisions for public assistance in cases of old age or sickness. The inmates were also enlightened about the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The golden-agers were also informed that any person with a yearly income less than Rs 3 lakh is entitled to free legal services, including court fees, advocate fees, drafting charges and other miscellaneous expenses. Members of scheduled castes and tribes, women and children are also entitled to free-of-cost legal aid, regardless of how much they make.

