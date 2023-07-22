DSOI committee poll tomorrow

Chandigarh, July 21
Defence Services Officers’ Institute, Sector 36, is going to elect its new management committee on July 23. Elections will be held for vice-chairperson’s post and his team. Brig BS Gill (retd), a Vir Chakra awardee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, is a contender for vice-chairman. Against him is Lt Col DS Grewal (retd) and his team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Intense heat wave this year claimed 264 lives in India
Of the total 264, Kerala alone reports 120 deaths due to ext...