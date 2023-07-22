DSOI committee poll tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Defence Services Officers’ Institute, Sector 36, is going to elect its new management committee on July 23. Elections will be held for vice-chairperson’s post and his team. Brig BS Gill (retd), a Vir Chakra awardee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, is a contender for vice-chairman. Against him is Lt Col DS Grewal (retd) and his team.