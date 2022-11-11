Dubai flyer held with 160-gm gold

Mohali, November 10
The Customs department at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport caught a passenger for smuggling 160.5 gm gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh on Thursday. Sources said the passenger had arrived on Indigo’s flight 6E-56 from Dubai and was trying to cross through the green channel with the smuggled gold.
On suspicion, the officials checked his baggage and recovered the gold in the form of small metal pieces. It was concealed in eight tyres of two trolley bags. The identity of the passengers was not revealed, but officials said further investigations were being carried out. This year, the department has seized 4.770 kg gold.
