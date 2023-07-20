 Dummy admissions come under scanner : The Tribune India

Dummy admissions come under scanner

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

In a recent meeting chaired by the Director of School Education, Chandigarh Administration, concerns vis-à-vis the practice of dummy admissions in schools were discussed.

The meeting was aimed at hammering out ways to ensure that students give precedence to school education over classes at coaching centres.

Director of School Education (DSE) Harsuhindher Pal Singh Brar said that practice of dummy admissions, which involves enrolling a student at a school just so they could appear for the Class XII board exams, without having to attend regular classes.

Brar rued, "Dummy admissions lead to a shift in the focus from regular academic studies to the curriculum being followed at the coaching centres. Students prioritise coaching classes, neglecting their core subjects and the holistic development that school education offers."

The Department of School Education has drafted instructions for Chandigarh schools, in conformity with the guidelines laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These instructions mandate a minimum attendance of 75%, which will be strictly enforced.

In the academic year 2022-23, the department had shifted attendance in government schools to the online mode. The possibility of introducing this system in private schools is currently under deliberation.

To address the issue, the Director of School Education had directed coaching centers not to hold classes during the school hours. The coaching institutes have clarified that the morning batches are exclusively meant for Class XII pass-outs. Students of Classes XI and XII are only allocated evening batches, the institutes shared.

The coaching centres have been instructed to peruse their attendance records to check if any student of Class XI or XII has been attending classes in the morning. If any student is found attending classes during the school hours, they shall be shifted to the evening batch, the institutes have been told.

The authorities have made it clear that the Department of School Education is committed to eradicating the practice of dummy admissions.

