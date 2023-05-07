Dumping, burning of waste rile Ph 11 residents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

Residents of Phase 11 have complained to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) about garbage being dumped and burnt in the open area alongside the railway line on way to Amb Sahib Colony.

Heaps of garbage and waste material in the open area near bulk material market on Airport Road has made life miserable for nearby residents and commuters. The unhygienic conditions pose a serious health hazard to the residents.

Residents of Sector 65 said burning of waste material in the evening had become a daily affair leading to smoke and stink in the area. Senior citizens said they felt suffocated as plastic and synthetic material, including wires, were burnt by scrap dealers to extract metal.

Many unidentified people have built shanties in the five-six acre area owned by GMADA. “It poses a potential risk to people who commute alone in secluded, unlit stretch of the road,” said a resident.

The Municipal Corporation prohibits dumping of garbage, except construction waste, in the area but localites said all types of waste was being dumped here.

Ward number 18 councillor Kulwant Singh Kaler said, “We have met GMADA officials and submitted a request to get the area cleaned.”