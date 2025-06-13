Dumps cleared at fast pace, claims Mayor

City Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla today claimed that remarkable progress had been made in Chandigarh’s mission to eliminate legacy waste.
She stated that dumps 1 and 2 had already been fully cleared, marking a major milestone in the city’s waste management efforts.
Providing details, the Mayor stated that dump 1, which had 5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of legacy waste, was cleared at a rate of 12,820 MT per month within the timeframe of 39 months. Similarly, dump 2, comprising 8 lakh MT, was cleared in 26 months.
Speaking about dump 3, Babla highlighted the challenges faced when she took office, with waste being processed at a slow pace of just 9,000 MT per month. She stated that to expedite the clearing of dump 3 she secured an additional fund from the Chandigarh Administration. She also brought in two agencies, increasing the processing speed to 50,000 MT per month.
