Home / Chandigarh / Dumps cleared at fast pace, claims Mayor

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:14 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
City Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla today claimed that remarkable progress had been made in Chandigarh’s mission to eliminate legacy waste.

She stated that dumps 1 and 2 had already been fully cleared, marking a major milestone in the city’s waste management efforts.

Providing details, the Mayor stated that dump 1, which had 5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of legacy waste, was cleared at a rate of 12,820 MT per month within the timeframe of 39 months. Similarly, dump 2, comprising 8 lakh MT, was cleared in 26 months.

Speaking about dump 3, Babla highlighted the challenges faced when she took office, with waste being processed at a slow pace of just 9,000 MT per month. She stated that to expedite the clearing of dump 3 she secured an additional fund from the Chandigarh Administration. She also brought in two agencies, increasing the processing speed to 50,000 MT per month.

