E-registration service at Sampark

Chandigarh, May 10

The Department of Information Technology, in collaboration with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, has introduced e-registration service through Sampark Centres.

The service will facilitate city residents to pay property registration-related fee at a nominal charge of Rs 40 (exclusive of taxes) per transaction at Sampark Centres.

The service was launched today by Director, Information Technology, Rupesh Kumar. The first two city residents to avail themselves of the service were Anurag Garg and Arpit Taneja.

“We are committed to providing citizens with services that simplify their lives. The launch of e-registration through Sampark Centres is a step towards achieving this goal,” said Rupesh.