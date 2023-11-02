e-rickshaw stands to come up in Sectors 45, 46

Chandigarh, November 1
The construction of e-rickshaw parking stands kicked off today in Sectors 45 and 46.
Area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who inaugurated the project, stated, “The construction work will solve parking-related issues to a great extent. It will enable visitors at the market to park their vehicles, as there will be adequate space.”
He further hailed the project, saying, “The construction of parking stands for e-rickshaws will come as a big relief for area residents. It will improve connectivity in the area. Shopkeepers and customers had been demanding this facility for a long time.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude