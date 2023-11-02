e-rickshaw stands to come up in Sectors 45, 46

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The construction of e-rickshaw parking stands kicked off today in Sectors 45 and 46.

Area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who inaugurated the project, stated, “The construction work will solve parking-related issues to a great extent. It will enable visitors at the market to park their vehicles, as there will be adequate space.”

He further hailed the project, saying, “The construction of parking stands for e-rickshaws will come as a big relief for area residents. It will improve connectivity in the area. Shopkeepers and customers had been demanding this facility for a long time.”