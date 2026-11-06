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Home / Chandigarh / Early diagnosis key to tackling epilepsy in newborns: Study

Early diagnosis key to tackling epilepsy in newborns: Study

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The findings highlight the need to train frontline healthcare workers, improve access to essential tests (EEG)
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An international study led by Prof Dipika Bansal from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, and Prof Jitendra Kumar Sahu from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has brought together global evidence on epilepsy beginning in newborns and young children.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurology (impact factor 23.6), was spearheaded by PhD scholars Mohammed Safeer VS and Akanksha Singh.

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The findings highlight the need to train frontline healthcare workers, improve access to essential tests (EEG) and specialised

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medical care, can help children receive timely treatment and improve their chances of better health and development.

“This study brings together research from over five decades and experts from around the world,” said Prof Dipika Bansal, lead and corresponding author.

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“These global estimates can help governments and healthcare systems plan better services for early diagnosis and timely treatment.”

“Infantile epileptic spasms syndrome is a serious form of epilepsy in infancy, and delays in treatment can severely affect a child’s development,” said Prof Jitendra Kumar Sahu, co-corresponding author and Professor of Pediatric Neurology at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“Early recognition by parents and healthcare providers, followed by timely specialist care, is essential.”

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