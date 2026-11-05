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Home / Chandigarh / Early diagnosis key to tackling epilepsy in newborns, young children: NIPER-PGIMER study

Early diagnosis key to tackling epilepsy in newborns, young children: NIPER-PGIMER study

International research draws on 86 studies across 30 countries; estimates 236 cases per 1 lakh live births in first two years

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:49 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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An international study led by Prof Dipika Bansal of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, and Prof Jitendra Kumar Sahu of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has brought together global evidence on epilepsy that begins in newborns and young children.

Drawing on findings from 86 studies across 30 countries, researchers estimated that around 236 children per 1 lakh live births develop epilepsy within their first two years.

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The study also found that infantile epileptic spasms syndrome (IESS), also known as West syndrome, is an important cause of severe epilepsy in young children. These findings highlight the need for early diagnosis and timely treatment.

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The researchers said training frontline healthcare workers, improving access to essential tests such as EEG and specialised medical care could help children receive timely treatment and improve their chances of better health and development.

Published in JAMA Neurology on November 2, the research titled “Global Epidemiology of Neonatal and Infantile-Onset Epilepsies and Epilepsy Syndromes (GENIE): A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis” was spearheaded by PhD scholars Mohammed Safeer V S and Akanksha Singh. The journal has an impact factor of 23.6.

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“This study brings together research from over five decades and experts from around the world,” said Prof Dipika Bansal, lead and corresponding author.

“These global estimates can help governments and healthcare systems plan better services for early diagnosis, timely treatment.”

“Infantile epileptic spasms syndrome is a serious form of epilepsy in infancy, and delays in treatment can affect a child’s development,” said Prof Sahu, co-corresponding author and Professor of Pediatric Neurology at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“Early recognition by parents and healthcare providers, followed by timely specialist care, is essential.”

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