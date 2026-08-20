Earth caves in near under-construction hospital building in Mohali’s Aerocity; 2 dead, 1 injured

Two persons died and another construction worker was injured after earth caved in near an under-construction hospital building in Aerocity, Mohali, on Thursday evening.

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The rescued workers were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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Locals said the earth had loosened along the road after excavation of around 50 to 60 feet had been carried out around the under-construction building. A large mound of loosened earth reportedly fell from a height of around 50 feet on construction workers engaged in work below.

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According to locals, excavation several feet below ground level had weakened the surrounding earth. Plastic sheets were seen covering parts of the affected area. Some onlookers alleged that repeated warnings had been given to the owners and workers about the condition of the site over the past month, but no action was taken.

Rescue operations were under way to ascertain whether any other workers were trapped under the rubble. An earthmover was deployed at the site, while scores of workers were engaged in clearing the debris.

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Senior police officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Police officials said the under-construction hospital building was associated with Dr Manuj Wadhwa, a joint replacement and orthopaedic surgeon in Mohali.