Earth Day celebrated

To act in a bold way, innovating in a broad way, and implementing in an equitable manner, Earth Day was celebrated a day prior at Aryans Group of Colleges on theme ‘Invest In Our Planet’. Students from engineering, law, management, nursing, pharmacy, BEd and agriculture participated in various activities, including tree plantation, poster presentation and project-based activities.

PGGC-46 holds fest

The Department of Bachelors of Computer Applications of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised a fest ‘Technovation’. Dr Abha Sudarshan, Principal, inaugurated the fest. Earlier, in the day the Department of Public Administration celebrated Civil Services Day, an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excel.

SGGS College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a capacity building workshop on ‘Algebra and Number Theory.’ Dr Tapas Chatterjee, associate professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Ropar, and Dr Krishnendu Gongopadhyay, associate professor, HoD, Department of Mathematics, IISER, Mohali, were the resource persons for the event. The experts talked at length about both tried and tested, as well as novel pedagogies in algebra and number theory.

Sewing technology workshop

University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development, (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, organised a sewing technology workshop in collaboration with Usha International Limited. As many as 60 students from the department and faculty attended the workshop. The three-hour session was completely engrossing, and attendees were curious about the types of work that could be done on these machines.

Workshop on flow cytometry

A two-day workshop on flow cytometry was organised by the Department of Biochemistry, Panjab University. The first day session was headed by Prof Navneet Agnihotri, chairperson, in which she stressed on the development of skills for performing and understanding the basic concept of flow cytometry. As many as 40 participants, including master’s students, research scholars attended the workshop.

Waste recycling workshop

On the occasion of Earth Day, green campus committee and college environment society of GGDSD College conducted a ‘Waste to Wealth’ workshop on making pots out of waste material. With a focus on recycling, reusing and reducing waste material, student volunteers collected take away containers and converted them into planters.

Free eye and dental check-up camp

To mark the 400th Parkash Purb of ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur, a free eye and dental checkup camp was organised by the Student Welfare Society of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, in collaboration with Super Speciality Hospital, Sohana. Around 200 students and staff members were benefitted from the camp.