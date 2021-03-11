Earth Day celebrated

Shishu Niketan Public School, P'kula

Students celebrated Earth Day by organising a plethora of activities on the theme "Restore Our Earth". Kindergarten students enjoyed a nature walk while those from senior classes shared their views on the ways to save Earth. Principal Ranjna Bakshi appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to work consistently towards making the planet safe for all.

KB DAV-7, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Earth Day with a medley of educational and fun-filled activities. The day commenced with a PowerPoint presentation on the importance of the day. A play was staged by Class IV students showing a comparison of the planet in 1970s and 2020. All students and their teachers took an oath to respect all living beings and keep the planet clean and green.

Sri Guru Harkrishan school, Sec 40

The NSS wing of the school conducted activities in reference to the 100-day countdown to International Yoga Day. NSS volunteers held a rally and adopted Badheri village to promote yoga. They were also informed about the importance of yoga in daily life.

Guru Nanak Public School

Earth Day was observed at Guru Nanak Public School. Students were taken to the Bird Park and Sukhna Lake to sensitise them to the need to protect environment and preserve the biodiversity. Students and staff pledged to contribute their bit to save the planet. Students took part in a tree plantation drive. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal called upon everyone to make efforts to save the Earth. She lauded the efforts of the students and encouraged them to motivate their peers to indulge in environment-friendly activities.

Aanchal International School

The school organised a character display competition. The whole atmosphere was lively and cheerful as little kids lit up the stage in their colourful costumes. Some of the winners were dressed as Miss Universe Priyanka Chopra, cricketer MS Dhoni, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Krishna, scientists and many more. The children spoke confidently about the character/costume they portrayed. Some children also raised awareness on issues like saving trees, taking care of the ‘Mother Earth’, eating healthy food and saying no to junk food.